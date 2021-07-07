Oppo Reno 5 Is Preparing To Add Gaming Phone To Its Lineup

Oppo Reno 5 is preparing to add a gaming phone to its lineup. Although the Oppo Reno 6 series was introduced in China, the company doesn’t seem to be done with the Oppo Reno 5 series either. Planning to launch the Reno 6 models in more countries, Oppo has also applied to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for the device called Oppo Reno 5 Gaming Edition.

Looking at the photos in the application file, it is seen that the smartphone will be separated from other devices in the Oppo Reno 5 series with its rear panel design. There is no change in the design, where the power button is on the right side and the volume control keys are on the left side.

On the bottom edge of the smartphone is the USB-C port, headphone jack and speaker. More details are expected to emerge for this mysterious Oppo phone in the coming period.

If the Oppo Reno 5 Gaming Edition becomes official, it will be the seventh member of the Oppo Reno 5 series.