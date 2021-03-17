Oppo Reno 5 F introduced! here are the details

The first sign of the Oppo Reno 5 F was made in Kenya last month. The smartphone eventually became official. Appearing in Kenya, the device will meet with users in other countries.

For the Reno 5 F, users are offered two color options called Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. The refresh rate of this screen is 60 Hz, and the resolution is 2400 x 1080 pixels. The fingerprint scanner of this screen, which has a maximum brightness level of 800 nits, is also integrated into the screen.

There is a quad camera system on the back of the smartphone. Here, the 48-megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera. The fixed focus f / 2.2 ultra wide angle camera, f / 2.4 macro camera and the f / 2.4 mono camera system that functions as a depth sensor complete the system. On the front of the phone, there is a 32 megapixel front camera.

The Reno 5 F includes the MediaTek Helio P95 processor. This processor is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It is possible to expand the storage space with a microSD card. The 4310 mAh battery provides the phone with the energy it needs. This battery supports 30W VOOC Charge.

The Reno 5 F comes out of the box with the Android 11 operating system and the ColorOS 11 user interface. 160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8mm. sized phone weighs 172 grams.

The Oppo Reno 5 F was offered for sale in Kenya for 31499 shillings. The smartphone is expected to be available in other countries in a short time.