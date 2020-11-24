Oppo Reno 5 benchmark: passed with two different CPUs

Leaks about the Oppo Reno 5 have been going on for a while. Thanks to these leaks, they will be presented to users on the phone to a significant extent. The latest of the leaks in question indicates that the phone will come with at least two processor options.

It was mentioned that the Reno 5 series could use one of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 765G and MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processors. The Reno 5 was seen in the new benchmark test results with Snapdragon 765G and Dimensity 1000+. Snapdragon 765G is expected to be used in Reno 5 and Dimensity 1000+ in Reno 5 Pro. Both processors are accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and Android 11 operating system.

The standard Oppo Reno 5 is expected to use a 6.43-inch OLED display and a 4300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The rear camera system is expected to consist of 64, 8, 2 and 2 megapixel resolution sensors.

The promotion of the Oppo Reno 5 series is expected to be introduced in December or January.



