Oppo Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G officially

The Oppo Reno 5 series, as previously announced, has become official as of today. First in the series, Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G models appeared before users. The main difference between these two phones is the processor. Both devices come with Android 11 and ColorOS 11 operating system.

At the heart of the Reno 5 Pro 5G is MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ processor. This processor is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The smartphone was pre-ordered in China, starting at 3400 yuan.

The Reno 5 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The same RAM and storage options are offered for the Reno 5 5G as the Pro version. The pre-ordered Reno 5 5G will also be sold, starting at 2700 yuan.

Another key difference between the two phones is the screen. The Reno 5 Pro 5G has a 6.55-inch screen. The screen size of the Reno 5 5G is 6.43 inches. Both phones feature OLED panels with Full HD + resolution 90Hz refresh rate. The brightness level of 430 nits in the Reno 5 5G goes up to 500 nits in the Pro version.

The 64-megapixel sensor is the main camera on both phones. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and two sensors with 2-megapixel resolution complete the system. 4K video can be recorded with both devices.

The 32-megapixel front camera is located in the hole in the upper left corner of the screen. Fingerprint scanners of the phones are also placed inside the screen. It is possible to unlock the screen with the face recognition feature.

Oppo Reno 5 series comes with fast charging support

The members of the Reno 5 series provide the energy they need from a 4300 mAh battery. Both phones have 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. 18W charging speed can be achieved with USB PD and Quick Charge compatible power adapters. The phone can also be used to charge other devices.

Charging is done through the USB-C input. 3.5 mm on the Reno 5 5G. headphone jack not available in Pro version. The Pro version is also separated from the standard version with Wi-Fi 6 and NFC.

The Oppo Reno 5 5G and Pro 5G went pre-sale in China.



