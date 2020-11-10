Oppo Reno 4’s Mohammed Salah version introduced

Liverpool’s Egyptian star, Mohammed Salah, is one of the names that have made their mark on world football in recent years. This popularity of Salah attracts the attention of brands that want to reach more people in the Middle East and North Africa market. Oppo, one of these brands, has prepared a special version for Reno 4 called Mo Salah Edition.

Mo Salah Edition has the same features as the standard Reno 4. At the heart of the 6.4 inch OLED screen phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The phone has VOCC Flash Charge 4.0 30W charging technology.

The differences that make the Mo Salah Edition special are outside of the phone. The back panel of the dark gray and red phone features a dotted picture and signature of Salah. It can be said that the choice of red and black color is a homage to both Liverpool and Egypt.

A special theme is also offered in ColorOS 7.2 on the smartphone. In this theme, besides the wallpaper with Salah, there are slightly differentiated red icons. Salah’s face is also seen on the icon of the People application.

Oppo Reno 4 Mo Salah Edition comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone was offered for sale in Egypt for 6590 Egyptian lira.



