Oppo Reno 4 SE’s release date announced

The first information about the Oppo Reno 4 SE appeared some time ago. When you look at the back of the smartphone, which is very similar to the F17 Pro at first glance, it is noticed that there are three rear cameras instead of four. The fourth round in the camera system is the LED flash, making it easy to distinguish the two phones.

Shortly after the first news about the Reno 4 SE, Oppo received the expected announcement for the phone’s release. The Chinese manufacturer announced that the Reno 4 SE will be available by September 21. The smartphone started to appear on the websites of both Oppo and the operators and stores that will sell the phone.

There is a round camera hole in the upper left corner of the OLED screen of the phone with 65W fast charging feature. The power button is placed on the right side, while the volume control keys are on the left edge. At the bottom of the phone is 3.5 mm. headphone jack, USB-C jack and speaker grille available.

The 4300 mAh battery of the phone consists of a combination of two 2150 mAh cells. Thus, it becomes possible to reach 65W charging speed.

Oppo Reno 4 SE’s configuration options are also available on China Telecom’s website. The phone is accompanied by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G processor with 8 GB of RAM. Internal storage options are 128 and 256 GB.

Price seems to be the only unknown about the Oppo Reno 4 SE for now. It is stated that although there is a price of 2999 yuan on China Telecom’s website, it may have been put as a “placeholder”.



