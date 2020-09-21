Oppo Reno 4 SE official: Dimensity 720, 65W fast charging

Oppo Reno 4 SE, the newest member of the Oppo Reno 4 family, has officially appeared. The phone, which will offer 5G support at an affordable price with its Dimensity 720 processor, stands out with its slim design just like the other members of the series. Reno 4 SE, 7.9 mm. It comes in a thick case.

The 6.43-inch screen of the smartphone has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The refresh rate of this screen is 60Hz. The camera placed on the screen with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz has a resolution of 32 megapixels. It is worth noting that the fingerprint scanner is also placed inside the screen.

At the heart of the Reno 4 SE is the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, as we mentioned earlier. This processor is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. Internal storage options are 128 and 256 GB. It is worth noting that the storage capacity of the phone cannot be increased.

The square-shaped module on the back of the phone hosts three cameras. The 48-megapixel camera serves as the main camera. An 8 megapixel ultra wide angle camera and 2 megapixel macro camera complete the system.

The Reno 4 SE provides the energy it needs with its 4300 mAh battery. This battery supports 65W SuperVOOC Flash Charge 2.0 and 18W Power Delivery fast charging. The smartphone comes out of the box with the Android 10 operating system and the ColorOS 7.2 user interface.

Oppo Reno 4 SE was pre-ordered in China after its introduction. It is necessary to pay 2499 yuan for the 128 GB version of the phone and 2799 yuan for the 256 GB version. There are three color options for the phone, whose shipments will begin on September 25, black, white and blue.



