Oppo Reno 4 SE introduced! Here are the features

Oppo Reno 4 SE appeared on the scene with both features and price. AMOLED screen was used in the production of this smartphone, which is sold in China. Before the SE model, users had met the Reno 4, Reno 4 Pro and Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition.

Behind the Chinese representative equipped with 5G technology, there are 3 cameras and 1 LED flash equipment. The screen of the Reno 4 SE, weighing 169 grams, has a Full HD Plus infrastructure. What are his other features?

Oppo Reno 4 SE specifications

The screen size of the Oppo Reno 4 SE, whose dimensions are 160.5 x 73.5 x 7.85 mm, is announced as 6.43 inches. The new member of the Reno 4 family is accompanied by a perforated camera design and a 60 Hz screen refresh rate.

The new product of the East Asia representative, whose screen resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels, was produced according to 20: 9 format. It was also said that the Reno 4 SE has 91.97 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and 100 percent sRGB capability.

Touch-based sampling rate can rise up to 180 Hz. There is a fingerprint scanner on the screen of this device. In addition, 90.8 percent of the users expect a screen – case design.

When we come to the camera part, a front camera with a resolution of 32 Megapixels (f / 2.4) welcomes us. This camera features EIS, portrait mode, night mode, artificial intelligence beauty mode and 30 FPS 1080p video recording.

On the back, there is a main camera with a resolution of 48 Megapixels (f / 1.7) and a mechanism that can focus on objects automatically. Other cameras accompanying this main camera are as follows: 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera (f / 2.2 – 119 degree angle of view) and 2 Megapixel macro lens (f / 2.4).

The features of these cameras include professional shooting mode, portrait mode, panorama mode, night mode, EIS, slow motion, 1080p with 120 FPS and 1080p video with 30 FPS. So how is the processor of this phone?

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor produced with a 7 nm fabrication process, this phone has UFS 2.0 storage technology. The battery capacity of this product, which is said to come out of the box with the Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2 operating system, is 4,300 mAh.

65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge technology will support this battery. It is stated that the Reno 4 SE needs 37 minutes to reach 100 percent from 0 percent in charging. Basic features such as dual SIM support, Wi-Fi- 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C and a 3.5 mm headphone jack also support this phone.

Oppo Reno 4 SE price

2 different versions were produced for this phone. In the first version, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage meet us. The price of this version is about $ 369. The second version has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

This version costs about $ 413. Color options for this model are as follows: Super flash black, super flash white and super flash blue. It is not yet clear whether the Oppo Reno 4 SE, which will be sold on September 25, 2020, will be sold in a country other than China.



