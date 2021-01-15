OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G ties with Huawei Mate 30 Pro

One of OPPO’s main intermediaries for 2020, the OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G hit the global market in September, offering a respectable set of specifications. Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 12GB of RAM and 4,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging, the Reno 4 Pro 5G is a very attractive option among the premium mid-range.

Although it has already been replaced by the OPPO Reno 5 family, the Reno 4 Pro 5G is still a valid option and has recently passed camera tests by DxOMark specialists. Seeming to have a focus on video recording, the intermediary has a consistent performance but well below more expensive devices, thus bringing a performance worthy of a mid-range.

Engineers now return to visit the OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G, but this time to analyze their audio performance. The phone features a pair of stereo speakers optimized by Dolby Atmos technology to “take users into a world of immersive 3D surround sound”. There is no P2 connector for headphones here, but the manufacturer includes a pair of USB-C headphones in the box.

Audio playback

In the audio reproduction department, DxOMark specialists point out as positive points its consistent performance, good audio distribution with both the device vertically and horizontally, good bass despite the low range of low frequencies, good volume performance and low quantity of artifacts.

Among the negative points, the engineers highlight the medium tone balance, with a lack of bass and treble, as well as the lack of spatial notion as a result. Other flaws include unbalanced timbre and resonance and noticeable noise when playing synthetic signals.

Audio recording

In the audio recording part, DxOMark highlights as positive points consistent performance, good treble capture in environments with high background noise, excellent amplitude in videos with good spatial notion information in noisy environments, good noise control in videos with the rear and selfie cameras, few artifacts in intermediate sound pressure scenarios and a clean background, especially in audio notes and videos with the front camera.