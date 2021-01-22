OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G stands out with its exposure

One of OPPO’s main intermediary models for 2020, the OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G has been a constant protagonist in the analyzes of the DxOMark website. The device proved to be quite average in all aspects analyzed, with satisfactory audio comparable to the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and cameras with good quality, offering better performance in capturing videos.

The device goes back to the hands of DxOMark specialists, but this time with the performance of its front camera as the object of studies. According to the publication, we have once again average performance here, with good quality in the essential points. The Reno 4 Pro 5G scores 74 points, drawing with the Realme X2 Pro and taking the 42nd position in the ranking.

Pros and cons

According to the engineers, the OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G presents as positive points the high precision of the exposure in photos and videos, pleasant bokeh effect, neutral white balance most of the time in photos, reliable and stable focus during video capture and good video detail levels, overall.

Among the downsides, experts highlight the loss of detail in most photos, the visible noise in most photos and videos, the limited dynamic range in photos and videos, ineffective video stabilization and visible artifacts of quantization and chromatic aberration in videos.