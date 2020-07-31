Oppo Reno 4 is introduced! Here are the features and price

Because Oppo offers different features in its global models, global versions especially with smart phone models are eagerly awaited. Here are Oppo Reno 4 features and price!

All in all: Oppo Reno 4 features and price

Oppo Reno 4, which draws attention with its design and different color options, will make many users happy in terms of its features. The phone, which is offered with two different color options, has different colors, blue and black.

Oppo’s Reno 4 model was previously available with its version in China. The phone was said to be presented globally and the release date was expected for a while.

Oppo has finally moved to its global version, and Oppo Reno 4 global version has been introduced. The most noticeable thing in the design of the phone is “minimalist lines”. On the screen side, it attracts attention with its dual screen hole. Let’s say that the phone will come out with users with a 83.53 percent safe rate.

If we continue with the screen details, the phone with a 6.4 inch FHD + 60 Hz AMOLED screen is similar to the phones in its segment at this point. The phone comes with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and gets its power from the Snapdragon 720G processor. The phone is of course out of the box with Android 10.

The phone has a dual camera on the front. The front main camera of Reno 4 is 32 Megapixels and it has a 2 Megapixel depth sensor next to it. Oppo Reno 4 features are changing in China and globally.

On the rear camera of the Reno 4, the four cameras, 48 ​​Megapixel main, 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 2 Megapixel black and white feature camera, 2 Megapixel depth welcome us.

Note that the phone supports 30W fast charging and is installed on a 4.015 mAh battery. The phone has a 3.5 mm headphone jack that is not found on some phones and delights. Let’s underline that USB-C is used on the connection side of the phone.

Let’s come to the price of the phone: Oppo Reno 4 comes with an overseas version with a $ 385 tag.



