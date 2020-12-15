Oppo presents new concept of slide phone with 3 hinges

On Monday (14), Chinese manufacturer Oppo announced on its Twitter account a new foldable cell phone concept. The new device has an opening system known as a slide, accompanied by three hinges, to achieve greater portability and vertical use of the screen. The system is the result of the company’s partnership with a Japanese design studio called nendo.

Still without much details, the device called just a ‘slide-phone’ is an initial concept and does not have a functional prototype. Its purpose is to present a possible vision of Oppo for the future of its cell phones, in a more tangible way for consumers and investors.

The cell phone’s operating mode is quite simple. By sliding a hinge, you can access more basic functions of the device on a 40 mm screen, such as call history, notifications and music players. By sliding the second hinge, the device reveals an 80 mm screen in a formation with the set of cameras facing the user, ideal for selfies. Finally, when you open it fully, you can enjoy all the vertical space on the screen, ideal for all types of tasks.

As it is an initial concept, there is still no information on the technical specifications, price or launch date of the slide-phone. However, it may soon become a prototype, as happened with the Oppo X 2021 model, which has an expansive ‘scrollable’ screen. See more photos in the company’s official Twitter post:

Today, we’re showcasing two new design concepts produced in collaboration with leading Japanese design studio, nendo. First, is the ‘slide-phone’, which features a triple-hinge foldable screen system. #OPPOxnendo pic.twitter.com/r6YNrc2EmP — OPPO (@oppo) December 14, 2020



