Oppo organizes promotional event for ColorOS 11

After the distribution of Android 11, Android phone manufacturers also took action to deliver the update to their users. Especially Chinese manufacturers seem to be quick on this issue. Oppo, one of the members of this group, will introduce the ColorOS 11 interface based on Android 11 next week.

It should be noted that the beta version of ColorOS 11 has already been released. Users of the global versions of Find X2 and Reno 3 Pro can already test Oppo’s newest interface.

In the event to be held on Monday, September 14, the different experience ColorOS 11 will offer will be explained in detail. Although the transition from ColorOS 7, which is currently the most recent version of ColorOS, to ColorOS 11 is a bit surprised, it can be said that Oppo wants to strengthen the connection between Android versions and ColorOS a little more.

With the ColorOS 11 event, Oppo will also show its claim for the rapid distribution of new Android versions. It can be said that this speed will please both Oppo’s existing customers and Google, which places a special emphasis on accelerating Android updates. It would not be wrong to say that fast update distribution will benefit Oppo in increasing its market share.



