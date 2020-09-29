OPPO, New Phone with Dimensity 800 ‘Reno4 Z 5G

OPPO announced the Reno4 Z 5G, a rebranded version of the A92. The phone, which stands out in terms of performance and usability, seems to be the choice of consumers, although it will hurt a little with its price.

OPPO announced its new smartphone Reno4 Z 5G. The smartphone, which has impressive hardware features, seems to be able to attract the attention of users, although it is a bit high-priced. In addition, this smartphone has many common features with the A92 as it is a re-branded version of OPPO A92. So what does this smartphone promise to consumers?

OPPO Reno4 Z 5G has a 6.57-inch screen that offers FHD + resolution. The pill-sized hole placed on the top left of the screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate hosts the dual front camera setup of the phone. When we look at this camera setup, we see the main front camera offering 16 MP resolution and the depth-focused camera offering 2 MP resolution.

OPPO Reno4 Z 5G, that’s how it looks

OPPO’s new smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 processor. Supporting this power with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, the phone seems to meet the expectations in terms of performance. The phone, which uses the Android 10 based ColorOS 7.1 interface, comes with a 4,000 mAh battery that offers 18 watt fast charging support. In addition, this smartphone has a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

When we look at the back of the OPPO Reno4 Z 5G, we see the 4-camera setup. This camera setup; It includes a 48 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra wide angle camera, a 2 MP macro camera and finally a 2 MP depth camera. Users seem to be satisfied with the camera performance of OPPO’s new phone.

OPPO Reno4 Z 5G specifications

Screen: 6.57 inches, FHD + (1080×2400 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Front Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 4,000 mAh (18 watt fast charging support)

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C and 3.5 mm headphone jack

Operating System: ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10

Announced with all these features, OPPO Reno4 Z 5G is now available for sale. The phone, which is only accessible to OPPO fans in Taiwan for now, seems to be available in more country markets in the future. The price of the phone is set at 445 dollars.



