OPPO Neo X2 TWS Headphones Review!

The Chinese technology company OPPO has expanded the range of its wireless headset with a new model. Video review of OPPO Enco X2 TWS headphones with you.

The Chinese technology company OPPO has expanded the range of its wireless headset with a new model. We are here with a review video of the OPPO Enco X2 TWS headphones, presented in February.

OPPO Enco X2 TWS Headphones Review!

OPPO Enco X2, which, according to the company, are their best headphones to date, have become a strong competitor to Apple AirPods. The reason for this is the new speaker system that OPPO developed together with Dynaudio, a Scandinavian giant with a long career in the audio world.

The Enco X2 comes with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with the LHDC 4.0 transmission protocol, which allows it to support code speeds up to 900 kbit/s. It also includes multiple levels of features including intelligent noise reduction, maximum noise reduction, moderate noise reduction, light noise reduction, transparency mode and voice amplification.

With noise reduction disabled, the device can provide up to 9.5 hours of music playback without recharging. This time can be increased to 40 hours with a charging case. With maximum noise reduction and 50% volume, the Enco X2 is up to 5.5 hours on a single charge; it can provide up to 22 hours of playback with a charging case.

It can be charged via USB Type-C port or wirelessly as it supports Qi wireless charging. The headphones can also be charged in the opposite direction by placing them behind headphones that support reverse charging with a smartphone. Enco X2, released in black and white color variants of the company, is sold on the Turkish market at a price of 2850 Turkish lira.