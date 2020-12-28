OPPO may be preparing Reno 5 Lite 5G with 30W charging

The OPPO Reno 5 family debuted on the 10th with the launch of the Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G, equipped with the Snapdragon 720G and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus, respectively. The line won an even more premium version last Thursday in the form of the OPPO Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G, equipped with a Snapdragon 865 and rear with color-changing technology.

The Chinese manufacturer does not seem to have stopped there, and plans to expand the Reno 5 line again soon. The information was discovered by the GSMArena website, which found a certification from 3C, a Chinese agency similar to Anatel, referring to a device not yet identified by OPPO. According to the publication, this must be the OPPO Reno 5 Lite 5G. Such information is also corroborated by the MyFixGuide website.

With model number PELM00, the supposed OPPO Reno 5 Lite 5G is described to be sold with the VC56HACH adapter, even used in other company intermediaries. The accessory is compatible with VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology, giving devices 30W charging power.

Unfortunately, no other specifications have been revealed so far, leaving us to wait for new leaks or for the official announcement of the cell phone. Anyway, if this really is the OPPO Reno 5 Lite 5G, it is possible to speculate a little, at least about its chipset. Containing 5G connectivity, it is possible that the new Chinese smartphone will have some Dimensity chip from MediaTek, or even some of the more basic new Snapdragons, like the Snapdragon 460 or, hopefully, the Snapdragon 690.



