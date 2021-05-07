Oppo K9 5G Introduced: Snapdragon 768G Processor

Oppo K9 5G smartphone finally unveiled. At the heart of the smartphone, which comes out of the box with Android 11 and ColorOS 11.1, is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor. This processor is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. The Oppo K9 5G internal storage options are 128 and 256 GB.

Oppo K9 5G has a 3D liquid cooling system for increased performance. The smartphone has a 90 Hz AMOLED screen produced by Samsung. This 6.43-inch screen offers Full HD + resolution. The touch sampling rate of the screen is 180 Hz. It is also worth noting that the screen is home to the phone’s fingerprint scanner.

Oppo K9 5G has four cameras in total. The resolution of the front camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. On the back, the 64-megapixel main camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

A 4300 mAh battery gives the Oppo K9 5G the energy it needs. This battery, which is charged via the USB-C port, has 65W charging support. 3.5 mm. Two color options, black and gradient, are offered for the phone, which also has a headphone jack.

Oppo K9 5G will go on sale in China on May 11th. The 128 GB version of the phone will be sold in this country for 1999 yuan. Those who want 256 GB of storage will have to pay 2199 yuan.