Introducing the K7 5G model in August, the company added a new device to its K series. The affordable Oppo K7x, which is admired by many users with its features, has been introduced.

Oppo K7x introduced! Here are the features

The Oppo K7x model, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, comes with 6GB of RAM. The model, which will come out of the box with Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2, has 128 GB of storage.

Coming with a 6.5 inch FullHD LCD screen, the model meets today’s standards with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. In addition, the screen, which has a pixel density of 405 ppi, can provide 600 nit brightness.

Coming with a 48 Megapixel main camera, 8 Megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 2 Megapixel macro lens and 2 Megapixel depth sensor, the self-timer camera of the model has 16 Megapixels.

The model with fingerprint reader and 3.5 mm jack input on the side comes with dual-mode 5G. In addition, the model, which offers a long battery life thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery, has 30W fast charging support.

Oppo K7x, which has the same features as the Realme V5 5G model, was first opened for pre-order in China. The model, which will be available on November 11, costs about 225 dollars.



