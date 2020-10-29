Oppo K7x design and launch date has been announced!

We have a short time for the “Double Eleven” on November 11, China’s shopping festival. Before this date, Chinese brands were expected to announce their new phones, as in previous years. Oppo also stated that it will introduce a new smartphone before this festival. The company also made the statement for the Oppo K7x design and launch date. On the other hand, although the features of the device are not yet clear, it was seen in Weibo.

The first information has been announced for the Oppo K7x! A visual showing the design of the device to be introduced on November 4 was published.

Oppo, one of the young brands of the smartphone market, will introduce its new phone before the start of China’s shopping festival. At the same time, the company, which aims to put the device on sale before this date, confirmed that the phone will be introduced on November 4. In addition to this date announcement, another information came from the company.

An image was shared by the brand for the Oppo K7x design. In this image, the device looks as a silhouette, but we can see that there will be a rectangular camera setup on the back. It is also stated in this image that the phone will have 5G support. You can see this image shared by Oppo.

On the other hand, some features have also emerged in Weibo for the company’s device to be introduced in the coming days. Your phone; It has been suggested that it will have a 6.5-inch screen, FHD + resolution and a perforated notch structure. It was also among the leaked information that the device will have one camera on the front and 4 cameras on the back. In addition, the battery capacity of the phone is expected to be 4,900 mAh.



