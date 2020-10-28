Oppo is one of the first users of Qualcomm’s new processor

Qualcomm is expected to introduce its Snapdragon 875 processor next December. In addition to the Snapdragon 875, which the company positions as its flagship, it is expected to introduce the “lite” version of this processor. It is claimed that Oppo will be one of the first manufacturers to use this processor, which is said to be called Snapdragon 870.

It is stated that Qualcomm’s new processor can reach 3.2 GHz. It is stated that this processor will exceed the Snapdragon 865 in terms of performance, but will remain below the Snapdragon 875 as predicted as raw performance.

With Snapdragon 870 and other new generation processors, it will be possible to benefit from 5G support and achieve a relatively high performance in phones located in the upper middle segment. It is also important for Qualcomm to offer high performance at prices below $ 1000.

Oppo will not be the only manufacturer to release a Snapdragon 870 processor phone. To see the other manufacturers on the list, one has to wait for Qualcomm’s official announcement.



