Oppo is joining a new member in Reno 4 series

Oppo is joining a new member to the Reno 4 series. Shares made by Oppo’s Indonesian office show that the new phone, named Reno 4 F, will be introduced on October 12th.

Shared videos reveal some important features of the phone. First of all, the phone is 7.48 mm. It is remarkable that it is thinner than the other members of the series with its thick case. The thicknesses of the current Reno 4 series phones are from 7.6 to 7.7 mm. changing between.

It is already known that the Reno 4 F will have a Super AMOLED display and a quad rear camera system. Artificial intelligence color portrait mode is also among the features highlighted in promotional videos. One of the posts explains how this feature works.

There are other phone-related videos on Oppo Indonesia’s YouTube channel. However, these videos do not give much concrete information about the device.

Looking at the videos, it can be said that the Oppo Reno 4 F gives the impression of a stylish device. Unlike the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro, the square arrangement of the rear cameras is one of the first points that stand out. It is necessary to wait until October 12 to see if there is a technical difference.



