Oppo invented the fast charger that filled it in 20 minutes

Chinese company Oppo made a live demonstration of a new 125 W fast charging system capable of refilling a 4,000 mAh cell phone in just 20 minutes. The component is already ready to be mass produced and should reach the market in the company’s next releases.

The model has twice the power of the previous version, 65 W. Despite this, the component is not twice as fast, since the charging speed decreases as the battery is filled, in order to avoid overheating. The previous model took 30 minutes to provide a full charge.

The announced device is compatible with VOOC and SuperVOOC technologies and is capable of providing an electrical charge of 20V to 6.25A of current, converted into 10V and 12.5A inside the phone. This conversion takes place through three load pumps with 98% efficiency.

The charging and discharging current of the charger battery (C-rate) is 6, which means that, in theory, the battery could be fully charged within 1/6 of an hour, that is, in ten minutes. However, the device takes twice as long due to the reduced speed at the end of charging.

Regarding safety, Oppo increased the number of temperature sensors from four, present in the previous model, to ten in the new model, which ensures that the battery never exceeds 40 ° C. In addition, the new chargers use 128-bit encryption to prevent hackers from modifying the device.

Earlier this week, Qualcomm announced the launch of a new fast-charging technology that also promises to power the phone in 15 minutes. The device, called Quick Charge 5, depends on a 100 W charger and works on smartphones with a 4,500 mAh battery. The feature is still in the testing phase and may reach the market this semester, initially for Android phones with Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus processors.



