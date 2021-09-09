OPPO held the global launch of the Reno 6 series

The OPPO Reno 6 series, which was introduced a while ago, was introduced globally with a launch held today. Here are the features…

Chinese technology giant OPPO continues to expand its smartphone family. The company, which introduced its new products for the Asian market a while ago, has now made its global launch. Displaying the Reno 6 series within the scope of the event, OPPO appeared with multiple phones with 4G and 5G connections. The company also introduced its new wireless headset.

OPPO Reno 6 series introduced

Different from the Chinese version, the company, which came up with two different models as OPPO Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro, drew attention to its growth in Europe at the launch. OPPO, already the number one smartphone manufacturer in China, underlined that it wants to achieve similar success in western markets. Here are the phones introduced within the scope of the event…

Renault 6 4G

Considering the regions that have fallen behind in infrastructure and are not yet ready for 5G technology, OPPO comes up with the 4G model of the Reno 6 series. The two phones, which are basically the same, differ from each other in terms of processors. Unlike the 5G model, the Reno 6 4G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor. This processor, obtained with 8 nm production technology, draws attention with its 2.3 GHz CPU frequency and Adreno 618 graphics processing unit. Another main difference is on the screen side.

The phone, which has a 6.4-inch screen, is relatively smaller compared to the 5G version. This screen, which is also OLED, has Full HD + resolution and 90Hz screen refresh rate. When we look at the back, the triple camera array welcomes us. These; 64 Megapixel main camera, 8 Megapixel ultra wide camera and 2 Megapixel macro camera. The selfie camera is 44 Megapixels.

Reno 6 (4G) technical specifications

Display: 6.43 inch, OLED, FHD+, 90 Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM and storage: up to 12 GB / up to 256 GB

Camera: 64 Megapixel main camera, 8 Megapixel ultra wide camera and 2

Megapixel macro / 44 Megapixel selfie

Battery: 4,500 mAh capacity, 65W fast charging

Software: Android 11, ColorOS 11

Renault 6 5G

Oppo Reno 6, the entry-level model of the series, draws attention with its edge design, especially in the iPhone 12 series. The phone, which comes with a 6.43-inch OLED screen, has a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz. The device, which is also very ambitious about mobile photography, comes with a triple camera array on the back. These; 64 Megapixel main camera, 8 Megapixel ultra wide camera and 2 Megapixel macro camera. When we look at the selfie camera, the 32 Megapixel selfie camera welcomes us.

OPPO Reno 6 (5G), powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 processor, comes with 8/12 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.1 storage. In addition, a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support is included in this product.

Oppo Reno 6 (5G) technical specifications

Display: 6.43 inch, OLED, FHD+, 90 Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900

RAM and storage: up to 12 GB / up to 256 GB

Camera: 64 Megapixel main camera, 8 Megapixel ultra wide camera and 2

Megapixel macro / 32 Megapixel selfie

Battery: 4,500 mAh capacity, 65W fast charging

Software: Android 11, ColorOS 11

Reno 6 Pro 5G

When we look at the top model of the series, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which is also included in the Vivo X60 Pro. The model, which has a 6.55-inch screen, FHD + screen resolution, 90 Hz screen refresh rate, has an OLED panel. In addition, features such as HDR10 +, 1.100 nits maximum brightness and in-screen fingerprint scanner are welcome in this model.

When we move on to the camera details of the OPPO Reno 6 Pro, the 50 Megapixel main camera with Sony IMX766 is accompanied by a 16 Megapixel ultra wide camera, a 13 Megapixel telephoto camera with 5x hybrid zoom and a 2 Megapixel macro camera. When we move to the front, there is a 32 Megapixel camera for selfies. The device comes with a powerful 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging; Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 operating system welcomes us.

Reno 6 Pro technical specifications

Display: 6.55 inch, FHD, 90 Hz, HDR10+ and 1,100 nits brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

RAM and storage: up to 12 GB / up to 256 GB

Camera: 50 Megapixel main camera, 16 Megapixel ultra wide camera, 5x hybrid 13 Megapixel telephoto camera and 2 Megapixel macro camera

Battery: 4,500 mAh capacity, 65W fast charging

Software: Android 11, ColorOS 11

OPPO Enco Free 2

Another remarkable product at the event was the company’s new generation fully wireless headset. Oppo Enco Free2, which attracts attention especially with its Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), offers 30 hours of life with its charging case. The headphone, which is the continuation of Enco Free, can block noise up to 42 decibels.

Bluetooth 5.2 techno Oppo Enco Free 2, which offers a fast connection thanks to its logic, has a delay time of 94 ms. The headset, which has two different color options, black and white, almost completes the Reno series.