OPPO Find X4 Pro camera features leaked

The OPPO Find X4 Pro model, which is expected to be introduced next year, came up with a new leak. Having made an agreement with Kodak, OPPO has started working on the Find X4 Pro camera.

OPPO, which is claimed to re-release the N series models, aims to leave its competitors behind with its camera performance.

OPPO Find X4 Pro will impress with its camera

The new model will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, which is frequently seen in high-end devices. Kryo 680 cores are used in the processor produced with 5nm technology. Snapdragon 888 Plus model with Adreno 660 graphics interface has 20 percent higher performance than Snapdragon 888.

The model, whose screen features have not been leaked yet, is expected to offer 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage, 12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage and 16 GB RAM / 512 GB storage options.

The device, which will appear with a quad camera array, will be introduced with the main camera with a 50 + 50 Megapixel IMX766 sensor, a 13 Megapixel telephoto lens with 2x zoom and a 3 Megapixel microscope lens.

The IMX766 sensor preferred by OPPO in models such as Find X3 Pro and Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G has a pixel size of 1 micron.

The model, which will also include technologies such as Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot and Bluetooth 5.2, will allegedly be introduced in the first quarter of 2022.