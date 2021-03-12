Oppo Find X3 series introduced: here are the features

Successful smartphone manufacturer Oppo sat on the technology agenda with the launch of the Find X3 series. In addition to the standard X3, the series included X3 Pro, X3 Neo and X3 Lite models. While each one draws attention with its high hardware features; Its stylish designs have also become the center of attention. Here are Oppo’s new flagship phones …

Oppo Find X3 features and price

Display: 6.7 inch LTPO AMOLED – 120 Hz – 1440 x 3216 pixels

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (7 nm)

RAM: 8 GB LPPDR5

Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.1

Front Camera: 32 Megapixels

Rear Camera: 50 Megapixels + 50 Megapixels + 13 Megapixels + 3 Megapixels

Battery: 4500 mAh + 65W wired / 30W wireless fast charging

Operating System: ColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11

Oppo Find X3 model, which attracts attention with its powerful features, was introduced in black, white and blue color options. The phone, which was pre-ordered in two different configurations, was listed for 4,499 Yuan with 128GB storage option. The 256GB storage version of the phone was offered for sale with the label of 4.999 Yuan.

Oppo Find X3 Pro features and price

Display: 6.7 inch LTPO AMOLED – 120 Hz – 1440 x 3216 pixels

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)

RAM: 12 GB LPPDR5

Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1

Front Camera: 32 Megapixels

Rear Camera: 50 Megapixels + 50 Megapixels + 13 Megapixels + 3 Megapixels

Battery: 4500 mAh + 65W wired / 30W wireless fast charging

Operating System: ColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11

The Pro model of the series is essentially almost the same as the standard version of the Find X3. There are only differences between the chipset and RAM capacity between the two devices. While Snapdragon 888 processor is preferred in this phone; 8GB of memory in the previous model has been increased to 12GB.

The price determined for the models developed with black and blue color options was announced as 1,149 Euros.

Oppo Find X3 Neo features and price

Display: 6.5 inch AMOLED – 90 Hz – 1080 x 2400

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (7 nm)

RAM: 12 GB LPPDR5

Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1

Front Camera: 32 Megapixels

Rear Camera: 50 Megapixels + 16 Megapixels + 13 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels

Battery: 4500 mAh + 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging

Operating System: ColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11

Coming with a smaller screen size than the two main models, the X3 Neo is designed to lower the price band of the series. The device, whose sales will begin on April 14, was announced with black and silver color options, and it was confirmed that the model will be sold for $ 815.

Oppo Find X3 Lite features and price

Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED – 90 Hz – 1080 x 2400

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865G (7 nm)

RAM: 8 GB LPPDR5

Storage: 128 GB UFS 3.1

Front Camera: 32 Megapixels

Rear Camera: 64 Megapixels + 8 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels

Battery: 4300 mAh + 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging

Operating System: ColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11

Let’s come to the lowest equipped device of the series… The design of the phone, which is almost identical to the Find X3 Neo device, differs in small points such as camera installation. While Neo’s 50-megapixel camera was upgraded to 64-megapixel here; It is noteworthy that there is a reduction in RAM and storage area. With silver, blue and black color options, the device is getting ready to come to the shelves for 465 Euros.