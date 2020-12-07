OPPO Find X3 Pro, Snapdragon 888 and more!

With the announcement of the Snapdragon 888, numerous rumors and leaks over the Internet have been delivering details of the main high-end smartphones to debut in 2021. The Realme Race was one of them, having its look and many of its features completely leaked, in addition to the Samsung Galaxy S21 , which should bring interesting features like the best zoom lens on the market and a fresh look.

The OPPO Find X3 line is also on the leak radar, especially after the manufacturer itself confirmed the presence of the new Snapdragon in the device family. Today, Chinese devices are back in the spotlight with new information and details released by famous leaker Evan Blass, known for his Twitter profile, @evleaks.

According to Evan, the Find X3 line will be announced during the first quarter of 2021 and, among them, the OPPO Find X3 Pro is undoubtedly the most interesting. Codenamed “Fussi”, the device should arrive with the Snapdragon 888, as expected, but offer color management above the competition, counting not only with a screen with 10-bit color depth, but also the ability to display images. photos taken by the robust set of cameras in all their splendor of 1.07 billion colors.

The panel also stands out for its high resolution, 3216×1440 pixels, and the refresh rate of 120Hz, which features framerate technology adaptable between 10Hz and 120Hz in a similar way to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Just like the blue or black rear with ceramic or frosted glass finish, the front will be curved, giving the 8mm and 190g body a premium look. White will be offered later.

The cameras are also another attractive aspect, with four lenses equipped with two Sony IMX-766 50MP sensors, one for the main camera and one for the ultrawide, in addition to the 13MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom. The fourth lens is quite special: it is a 3MP macro lens that offers 25x zoom and lighting around the lens, and should be one of the focuses of the device’s marketing campaign for bringing a microscope-like experience.

In battery, the Find X3 Pro will bring a 4,500mAh tank with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging and 30W VOOC Air wireless charging, in addition to another highlight: dual NFC antennas. With them, the device would be able to make payments and other NFC interactions in any orientation, even with the screen down. Completing the package, we have Android 11, running under ColorOS 11.



