Oppo Find X3 Pro promotional video leaked!

A few days before the introduction of the Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite models, the promotional video was leaked. The video shared by Evan Blass reveals what was inspired by the design of the Pro model.

What will the Oppo Find X 3 Pro features and design be like?

There are three models that Oppo will introduce in the coming days. Oppo Find X3 Pro, which will appear as the most advanced model, hosts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. With a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support, this screen offers a resolution of 1440 × 3216 pixels and can reach 1200 nits in HDR content.

There are four cameras on the back. 50 Megapixel wide and ultra wide angle cameras are accompanied by a 13 Megapixel telephoto and 3 Megapixel macro camera. On the front, the 32 Megapixel camera is perforated on the screen.

The model, which is expected to be presented to the user with blue and black color options, will come out of the box with the Android 11 operating system and ColorOS 11.2 interface. The phone, which has 12 GB of RAM, will offer two different storage options, 256 GB and 512 GB.

Supporting 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technologies, the phone will have a USB Type-C 3.1 port, while it will have dual SIM card support. The battery of the device with a capacity of 4500 mAh can be charged in a short time with 65W fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging.

How much will the Oppo Find X3 Pro cost?

According to the leaks, Oppo Find X3 Pro will have a price tag of $ 1,400.