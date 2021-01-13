Oppo Find X3 Pro looks with ‘microscope’ camera

Oppo keeps details about the Find X3 Pro a secret, while working on the development of its next top-of-the-line phone, due to be launched this first half. But the official renderings leaked by the Voice website show a little of what we can expect from the phone.

The main highlight in the rendered images of the smartphone design is the quadruple rear camera set, located in a module with a different format. One of the lenses is the 3 MP macro sensor with 25x zoom, the smallest of which is located in the lower left corner.

This lens will have a superior ability to register tiny objects over short distances, functioning as a kind of microscope, according to the Evan Blass, showing a better efficiency than that found in conventional macro sensors.

The rest of the set will consist of two 50 MP sensors, produced by Sony, for recording standard and ultrawide photos, as well as a 13 MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. There is also an LED flash on the upper left, as we can see in the images of the Oppo Find X3 Pro above.

120 Hz screen and Snapdragon 888

The Chinese manufacturer is expected to equip its flagship for 2021 with the powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, according to previous leaks, which also pointed to the presence of a 6.7-inch screen with QHD + (1440p) resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Oppo’s new cell phone will feature Super VOOC 2.0 and V00C Air technologies, which enable fast and wireless charging, even according to information released by Blass.

The Find X3 Pro is expected to be released by early April in four color options, along with the Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite models. For now, there is no indication of how much it will cost.