Oppo Find X3 Pro leak reveals the most important details5r

Oppo previously announced that it will launch a new flagship phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor in the first quarter of 2021. A new leak reveals important details about this phone, which is expected to be officially named Oppo Find X3 Pro.

According to the famous sensor Evan Blass, the smartphone is referred to by the code name Fussi within Oppo. The phone is claimed to come with a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. It is also said that this screen will support 1.07 billion colors and adaptive refresh rate. It is stated that the refresh rate can vary between 10Hz and 120Hz.

It is worth noting that billions of color support is nothing new. Oppo has previously included this support in Find X2 Pro. The dynamic refresh rate was used by other manufacturers, including Samsung.

Behind the Find X3 Pro will be two new 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensors. One of them will work as the main camera and the other as an ultra wide angle camera. A 13 megapixel camera with 2x optical zoom and a 3 megapixel macro camera will also complete the system. There will also be a ring light around the macro camera that will allow the camera to function as a kind of microscope. It can be said that the claim that the periscope zoom camera in the Find X2 Pro will not be included in the Find X3 Pro seems interesting. However, it is worth noting that there is no exact information on this subject yet.

It is said that the Find X3 Pro will weigh 190 grams, and both the screen and the back panel will curve towards the frame. It is stated that the back panel will be ceramic or glass, and in terms of color, white will be added next to black and blue after a while.

The phone will provide the energy it needs with a 4500 mAh battery. This battery will come with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired and 30W VOOC Air wireless fast charging support. It is stated that the NFC module will have a double case antenna design and will operate from both the front and the back of the phone.

Oppo Find X3 Pro will come out of the box with Android 11 and ColorOS 11 user interface.



