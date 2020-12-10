Oppo Find X3 Pro Key Specifications Leaked

Key technical features of the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which has been the subject of leaks for a while, have emerged.Oppo has been working on Oppo Find X3 models for a while, as you know. While the new phones of the series were curious, today Evan Blass made an important share about Oppo Find X3 Pro features. With this sharing of Blass, the features of the top model of the series were also revealed.

How Will Oppo Find X3 Pro Features?

According to the latest reports, Oppo Find X3 Pro is installed on a 6.7-inch screen. This screen, which also has a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, also offers users 1440 × 3216 pixel resolution and 525 ppi pixel density values. It is stated by Evan Blass that this OLED screen, which is said to have 10-bit color support, will also host a variable refresh rate between 10-120 Hz.

On the processor side, the phone, which is stated to be powered by the 5 nm Snapdragon 888 processor, also includes SuperVOOC 2.0 and VOOC Air technologies. It is also among the shared reports that the 4.500 mAh battery can be charged with 65W wired and 30W wirelessly.

It is especially underlined that the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which is said to come out of the box with the Android 11-based ColorOS 11 interface, will also stand out with its camera features. In this section, it is stated that there will be a quad rear camera system on the back of the device.

It is stated that these cameras will be listed as 50 MP Sony IMX766 main, 50 MP Sony IMX766 ultra wide angle, 13 MP 2x optical zoom and 3 MP macro.

The phone, which will weigh 190 grams in total, is not yet available to the market. However, according to the information provided by sources close to the company, Oppo Find X3 series is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2021.

Leaked Oppo Find X3 Pro Technical Specifications

Weight: 190 grams

Screen: 6.7-inch OLED display with 1440 × 3216 pixel resolution, 525 ppi, 10-bit color support, 120 Hz refresh rate

Operating System: ColorOS 11 based on Android 11

Processor: 5 nm Snapdragon 888

Graphics Unit: Adreno 660 GPU

Battery: 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support + 30W wireless charging support

Rear Camera: 50 MP Sony IMX766 main camera + 50 MP Sony IMX766 ultra wide angle camera + 13 MP 2x optical zoom + 3 MP macro camera



