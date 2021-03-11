Oppo Find X3 Pro introduced! here are the details

Oppo introduced the Find X3 Pro model, which underlined that it brings a new standard to smartphones, at its global event online.

With its 10-bit Absolute Color Management System and Billion Color Display, Find X3 Pro’s high-level camera features, curved structure beyond possibilities and space age design seem to make a difference. Qualcomm’s flagship processor and VOOC fast charging, which stands out as one of the best in fast charging technologies, are also among the prominent features.

A single piece of glass of the Find X3 Pro, which seems to have a stylish design, bends smoothly in a continuous curve. With a thickness of 8.26 mm and a weight of 193 grams, the phone fits easily in a pocket and fits naturally in the hand. The smartphone is also water and dust resistant with IP68 certification. According to Oppo, the blue Find X3 Pro comes with an anti-glare matte coating that is precisely fixed to an 85 percent opacity level. The dual-tone satin coating placed around the cameras creates a rich image and contrast. Find X3 Pro in Gloss Black, on the other hand, represents dignity and classic elegance. The rich porcelain polish bends the light and highlights the elegant angles of the phone. The ceramic-like coating offers a high quality look.

Oppo Find X3 Pro hardware features

The 6.7-inch screen with a screen resolution of 3216 x 1440 is powered by Oppo’s Absolute 10-bit Color Management System. This screen has a pixel density of 525 PPI and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The tones displayed with a contrast ratio of 5,000,000: 1 stand out with being realistic enough to reflect the original. The screen of the Oppo Find X3 Pro has a 0.4 JNCD color accuracy rating and A + DisplayMate certification. Thanks to the LTPO OLED panel that uses power efficiently, the screen can provide an adaptable refresh rate in the range of 5 to 120Hz. Whether you’re in a multiplayer game, browsing your social media stream or reading an e-book, Find X3 Pro provides power savings while images are slicked.

Oppo says the Find X3 Pro is built as a fast flagship that maintains its coolness in tough use. The Find X3 Pro, which is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and developed with a 64-bit octa-core chipset that offers CPU speeds up to 2.84GHz, offers a 25 percent performance increase compared to its predecessor. The Find X3 Pro’s ultra-thin and ultra-efficient cooling system reduces the temperature of the device, while the Adreno 660 GPU provides a 35 percent performance improvement in graphics rendering.

Despite its slim profile, the Find X3 Pro has a 4500 mAh battery. Find X3 Pro, which can be charged 40 percent in just 10 minutes with SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging, offers up to 100 percent power in just 80 minutes with 30W AirVOOC wireless fast charging. You can also share your power with 10W reverse wireless charging. You can power up quickly with the TÜV Rheinland Certified Safe Fast Charging System.

Oppo Find X3 Pro camera features

“Professional photographers change lenses, not camera sensors.” Oppo says the Find X3 Pro does exactly that. Inspired by DSLRs, Find X3 Pro always offers the best option when you want to switch between the two lenses you use most, wide and ultra-wide, rather than forcing you to use a smaller sensor.

Both the Find X3 Pro’s wide and ultra-wide cameras feature an IMX766 50MP sensor developed in partnership with Sony. Both shoot rich, billion color images and videos. The cameras combine high resolution with smart autofocus and 4 cm macro focus distance. Find X3 Pro captures every detail in all environments, day or night.

Find X3 Pro can reveal microscopic beauties with 60x zoom Microlens and can present a world of detail. In addition to these features, it is capable of recording 4K 10-bit video in billion colors. In addition to daily photography, filmmakers or those who like to shoot fast on social media can also enjoy flicker, rich, striking images.

Oppo’s user interface comes loaded with ColorOS 11.2 on Android 11 on Find X3 Pro. This phone offers full access to the Google Play Store and over 3 million apps. Oppo, on the other hand, worked with Hans Zimmer for Find X3 Pro’s custom ringtones and notification sounds. Hans Zimmer, who has written music for more than 200 productions, has received an Academy Award, two Golden Globes, three Grammys, an American Music Award and a Tony Award.

Speaking at the online event, Lie Liu, Head of Oppo Global Marketing, said: “We are inspired by the depths of the universe, the future and the past in Oppo Find X3 Pro to accompany your life in harmony while discovering new worlds. Powerful and flexible every millimeter, inside and out, it’s designed to evoke immersive and always beautiful emotions with billion color perfection. “