Oppo Find X3 Pro features and certification leaked

Oppo, which holds the title of the fastest Android device for a long time with the Find X2 model, is preparing to introduce its new model. The FCC certificate of the Oppo Find X3 Pro model, which attracts attention with its features, was leaked.

Oppo Find X3 Pro features leaked

The Oppo Find X3 Pro, whose design was leaked last week, came up with new leaks. The model, which will take its power from the Snapdragon 888 processor, will appear with 12 GB of RAM.

The device, which will be released with a 6.7-inch OLED screen, has a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 1.07 billion color support. The device, which attracts attention with its quad camera array, will come with 25x zoom.

50 Megapixel main with Sony IMX766 sensor, 50 Megapixel ultra wide angle with Sony IMX766 sensor, 13 Megapixel telephoto lens and 3 Megapixel lens with 25x zoom will meet the expectations in terms of photography.

The device, which is expected to be offered for sale with a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support, will also support 30W VOOC Air wireless charging technology.

The features leaked before the launch, expected in March, were liked by many users. The device, which attracts attention with its camera features, will challenge smartphone giants such as Samsung and Huawei.