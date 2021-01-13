Oppo Find X3 Pro design with camera bump

Oppo wants to keep moving forward from a different design line. New images have been leaked for the Oppo Find X3 Pro. It is possible to say that the camera bump of the phone points to a different design. Not surprisingly, the design of the phone was leaked by Voice.

Everything known for the Oppo Find X3 Pro model

With the shared visuals, we see that the Oppo Find X3 Pro comes with a stylish design. We will not have a headache if we say that 2021 has indeed made a rapid start at the point of smartphones. Leak news is on the agenda more than the advertisements of phones. At this point, the design and some features of the Oppo Find X3 Pro were leaked.

Oppo recently joined smartphone manufacturers that we see with different camera designs. Now we have more information about Oppo’s new phone. In this context, it is possible to say that the camera of the phone has a “trapezoid” design, so to speak.

The phone has a curved screen and the front camera is aligned on the left side of the screen. On the screen side, there is an interesting preference. It is stated that the phone will have an adjustable screen refresh rate from 10 Hz to 120 Hz.

Oppo’s new phone will feature a 6.7-inch 1440p OLED display. There are a total of four lenses in the camera setup that amazes with its design. We know that the main camera is 50 Megapixels and one of these cameras is a microscope-like macro lens that offers 25X zoom.

The phone, which is said to attract attention with its zoom capabilities, is expected to be released in the coming months with four different color options and the Snapdragon 888 processor.