Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini, a mobile for 2000 euros

We are used to seeing several versions of the same mobile phone model, usually standard and Premium, and in some other cases, Lite. But some brands like to take out a special ‘luxurious’ edition of their most powerful terminals for a type of public that can afford to spend several thousand euros.

Like Oppo, which in 2018 decided to follow in the footsteps of Huawei and its Mate 30 Porsche Edition by launching a version of its top of the range that year in a collaboration with another supercar brand: Lamborghini. A collaboration that they repeat again in 2020.

Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobilli Lamborghini Edition

All that together, the Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobilli Lamborghini Edition is as its name implies, a special edition of the Find X2 Pro presented last April. The original Find X2 Pro is a terminal with a striking 6.7 ” Quad HD + 120Hz display, certified for HDR content and 20: 9 ratio plus Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The panel has received the A + score from DisplayMate, and TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification.

If we take a look inside we find a top-of-the-range processor this year such as the Snapdragon 865, in addition to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage space. The terminal’s operating system is ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10, and the 4,260 mAh battery is equipped with 65W Flash SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charge that allows a full charge in 38 minutes.

The terminal has support for 5G, WiFi 6, a 32-megapixel front camera and a triple rear camera with a 48MP Sony IMX689 main sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX586 wide-angle and a 13MP telephoto lens with 5X and 60x optical zoom. digital.

Changes in the Lamborghini Edition

With an official price that already exceeds a thousand euros, what changes are there in the Lamborghini Edition that require you to pay double? According to its creators, this edition is inspired by the “Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster car and its characteristic aerodynamic lines that give the device the classic spirit of the supercar”: The rear panel of the terminal is made of carbon fiber, and has the logo of the Italian brand.

The special case included with this edition is made of microfiber, and even the interface of the phone has been adapted to Lamborghini. For the price we also take a series of accessories such as an adapter for the car cigarette lighter, an exclusive USB C cable and wireless headphones.



