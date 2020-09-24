Oppo Find X2 goes on sale with a LoL theme

The company, which has become one of the leading phone manufacturers, will bring LoL versions for Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Watch models. The company, which shows itself as the global smartphone sponsor of League of Legends, made special developments for the world championship of the game.

Models “Become a legend.” Announcing with the slogan, the company is in special work for the LoL World Championship 2020, which is expected to follow millions of people.

Oppo Find X2 is limited to the LoL theme

There is little time left for the tournament for LoL, one of the most played games to begin. One of the most striking works specifically for the event was the production of smartphones. In addition, Oppo Watch as a smart watch will meet the players.

The name of the model was determined as Oppo Find X2 League of Legends ESports: World 2020 Edition. However, a special song has been prepared for the event. The tournament will start on September 25th and will last until October 31st. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, viewers will not be able to participate in the tournament.

Oppo emphasizes the importance of the deal with LoL. It was stated that a smartphone company was globally sponsored for the tournament for the first time, and stated that they wanted to work with LoL again in the future.

If we look at the Oppo Find X2 LoL features, the 6.7-inch QHD + screen welcomes us. The screen, which is AMOLED, has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The model is powered by Snapdragon 865, which has a 7 nm + fabrication process. However, 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 storage are positioned in the model.

The model has a 48 Megapixel main camera, a 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a 13 Megapixel telephoto camera. On the front is a 32 Megapixel camera.

The Oppo Watch, on the other hand, has a curved AMOLED display in two different options, 1.6 inches and 1.9 inches. There are two buttons on the side with the screen with a density of 326 ppi. The smart watch with exercise tracking, sleep and cup shot analysis features is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2500 processor.



