Oppo F19 Pro with Pro + 5G introduced: here are the specs

Oppo F series met its two new members, F19 Pro and F19 Pro Plus 5G models today. The phone, which attracts attention with its quad-rear camera module and stylish design, came out with its performance-oriented features.

Frankly, the F19 Pro and F19 Pro + 5G are technically and visually very similar to each other. Both models came out with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display design. Models with Full HD + resolution quality work with 60Hz refresh rate. The most important difference of the devices is the chipset and fast charging support.

Technical specifications of Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro + 5G

First of all, let’s talk about the common aspects of these two phones. Models carrying a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the upper left corner on the front carry a 48-megapixel main camera on the back. Supported by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and two 2-megapixel auxiliary lenses, the device allows an ideal mobile photography experience with its four cameras.

In addition, there are artificial intelligence algorithms such as AI Highlight Portrait Video, Ultra Night Video and Dual View that will increase your shooting quality. The devices are running Android 11 operating system. Oppo’s user interface is ColorOS 11.1 software. While both phones provide 8GB RAM support; The F19 Pro + 5G model only provides 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. However, the F19 Pro has an additional 256GB memory option.

The Oppo F19 Pro model works with a battery capacity of 4310 mAh. The standard model has 30W fast charging support. MediaTek Helio P95 (12 nm) chipset is used in the phone. F19 Pro + 5G uses 50W systems. In this way, it is announced that the device will fill in 48 minutes. On the processor side, Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm) is preferred.

Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro + 5G price

The sale price of the F19 Pro with black and silver color options is announced as INR 31,490 with 8 + 128GB version. The 8 + 256GB version of the phone was announced as 23,490 INR.

The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G model offers a blue design in addition to black and silver color options. The price of this phone was announced as 25,990 INR.

These phones will go on sale primarily in India. For the first time, it is not clear when the devices that will be on the shelves on March 17 will open to the global market.