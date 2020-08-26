Oppo F17 Pro’s launch date has been announced

Information about the Oppo F17 Pro has recently begun to be officially shared. The launch date of the smartphone has finally been announced. According to the information given by Oppo, the F17 Pro will be revealed on September 2.

Behind the F17 Pro is a four-sensor camera system. 7.48 mm. The device, which is stated to be thick, weighs 164 grams on the scale. Considering that the phone has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, the current table becomes more impressive. The phone is powered by a 30W fast charging battery.

In the quad camera system on the back of the phone, the 48 megapixel sensor will act as the main camera. The F17 Pro will have a 16-megapixel camera in front.

Oppo F17 Pro will appear before users with six different color work options. The selling price of the phone in India is expected to be under 25,000 rupees. For other details about the F17 Pro, it is necessary to be patient until next week.



