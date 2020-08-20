Oppo F17 Pro arrives claiming to be the most stylish phone

Oppo introduced its F15 phone in January. The Chinese manufacturer is now preparing to release the tracker of this device. This new phone will bear the name Oppo F17 Pro.

There is a short video in the Twitter post by Oppo’s India office. In this video, it is stated that the F17 Pro will be official soon. The video also shows the SIM card slot and volume control keys on the left side of the phone.

The rear camera bump of the F17 Pro is also noticeable in the post. Although at first glance it looks like there are two sensors here, Oppo is more likely to include four sensors arranged in a square. Because there are four cameras behind the F15.

Want a new way to flaunt? 🤩 The sleekest phone of 2020 is on its way. Stay tuned. #OPPOF17Pro #FlauntItYourWay pic.twitter.com/LVmAKE1jE1 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 20, 2020

Not all details about the F17 Pro have been announced yet. However, Oppo describes the device as “the most stylish phone of 2020”. 7.64 mm. It was stated that the thick phone weighed 164 grams. This means that the device is also lighter than the global version of the Oppo Reno 4.

The Oppo F17 Pro will be sold in India at Amazon India for 25 thousand rupees. No information has been given about the release time of the phone for now.



