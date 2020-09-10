Oppo F17 price announced! Remarkable price

Oppo F17 showed itself with its price. The features of the previously introduced models showed themselves. Now, Oppo India official Twitter account shared the price information for the model. The model will meet users with two different RAM options.

The previously introduced model had striking features. When we remember these features, the 6.44-inch screen shows itself. There is also a fingerprint reader under this Super AMOLED screen.

Oppo F17 price announced

When we look at the other features of the model, the Snapdragon 662 processor welcomes us. The features of this processor are Kyro 260 cores that can run at 2.0 GHz. There is an option of 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM with the processor produced by the 11 nm fabrication process.

The Oppo F17, which has a 16 Megapixel main camera, 8 Megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2 Megapixel mono camera, has been announced for the price of 17,999 rupees ($ 244) for the 6 GB RAM model and 19,990 rupees ($ 272) for the 8 GB RAM model.

Unbeatable style, unbeatable features, unbeatable price! 🤩

Why won’t you #FlauntItYourWay when #OPPOF17 comes at a smashing price of ₹17,990 for 6GB & 8GB priced at 19,990 only? 😱

Pre-book now: https://t.co/pwBeaKpwuZ pic.twitter.com/6CGPNcX82t — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) September 10, 2020

It is wondered how the sales will be after the model gets this price. The model, which attracts attention with its white, dark blue and orange colors, has a battery capacity of 4,015 mAh. However, the model offers 30W fast charging support to users.



