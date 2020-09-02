Oppo F17 and F17 Pro, thinnest smartphones of the year

After being anticipated in recent days, Oppo has just presented its new intermediary smartphones offering the design with the thinnest body and one of the lightest of the brand for 2020: the double Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro, each with its own particularities.

Although the F17 was officially presented, Oppo highlights the F17 Pro in particular, since it is the only one of the pair that appears in the promotional images extolling its slim body, different rear covers, four cameras and two lenses for selfies.

The simpler model of the pair is not yet available, but has a 6.44-inch screen with Super AMOLED technology and houses the only 16 MP front camera in a drop-shaped notch. The smartphone is equipped with Snapdragon 662 chip and offers 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage.

For the battery we have a 4,000 mAh cell with 30W fast charging, plus a set of four rear cameras with 16 MP main sensor, 8 MP sensor for wide angle lens and two other 2 MP sensors for macro lens and depth data.

Oppo F17: specifications

6.44 inch screen with Full HD + resolution

Super AMOLED panel with drop-shaped notch

Snapdragon 662 processor

8 GB of RAM

128 GB of storage

16 MP front camera

Four rear cameras

16 MP main sensor

8 MP sensor with wide-angle lens

2 MP sensor with macro lens

2 MP sensor for depth data

4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charge

Android 10 under ColorOS 7 interface

Dimensions 159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm

Weight of 163 grams

The Oppo F17 Pro comes with an imperceptibly smaller screen, now 6.43 inches with the same Full HD resolution and the same Super AMOLED quality, but with two front-facing cameras, a 16 MP camera and another to assist in depth data.

As Oppo’s big bet, the F17 Pro comes with more variants: there are options with 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM, equipped with 64 GB and 128 GB of storage to diversify the price ranges.

The model maintains the same rear cameras, updating the main sensor that is now 48 MP, and continues with the same battery configurations as the common F17.

Oppo F17 Pro: specifications

6.43 inch screen with Full HD + resolution

Super AMOLED panel with oblong notch / pill shape

MediaTek Helio P92 processor

4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM

64 GB and 128 GB of storage

16 MP + 2 MP dual front camera

Four rear cameras

48 MP main sensor

8 MP sensor with wide-angle lens

2 MP sensor with macro lens

2 MP sensor for depth data

4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charge

Android 10 under ColorOS 7 interface

Dimensions 160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm

Weight of 163 grams

While the F17 Pro can now be pre-ordered in India with a price starting at 22,999 rupees (R $ 1,681) with an official launch on September 7, the Oppo F17 has yet to reveal details on price and release date.

The manufacturer also did not disclose whether it plans to present the devices on international soil in Europe and the Americas, but news about that may come soon.



