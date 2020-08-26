OPPO F17 and F17 Pro Launch Date Announced

The date of the ‘musical’ launch event of the OPPO F17 series was announced with a promotional poster shared on Twitter. Accordingly, OPPO F17 and F17 Pro will be officially introduced on September 2.

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has officially announced the launch date of the new OPPO F17 Series on its official Twitter account in India. By sharing a music-themed promotional poster, OPPO hinted that some popular artists – at least in India – could also take part in the event.

The OPPO F17 series, which is expected to appear as two different models, OPPO F17 and F17 Pro, has a 6.4-inch Full HD + AMOLED display in both models, Snapdragon 662 in the standard model, MediaTek Helio P95 in the Pro model, 6 GB RAM in the standard model, Pro The model is expected to offer 8 GB of internal storage.

Shared promotional poster for OPPO F17 Series

Both phones will come out of the box with an Android 10-based Color OS 7 interface and offer users 128 GB of internal storage. The Pro model is said to have a 16MP + 2MP dual front camera, while 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad rear cameras are expected. It is claimed that the standard OPPO F17 will have a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad camera and a 16MP single selfie camera.

According to the sharing made by OPPO India, the new OPPO F17 and F17 Pro will be officially introduced with the launch event on September 2.



