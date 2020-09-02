Oppo F17 and F17 Pro introduced! Here are the price

Oppo, one of the youngest members of the smartphone market, introduced two different phones today with an online launch in India with a music show. In this event; While the Oppo F17 and F17 Pro features were announced, the F17 Pro was pre-ordered and the date it will be delivered to consumers was also announced.

Oppo F17 specifications

Oppo F17 introduced by the company today; It has 6.4 inch screen size, FHD + resolution and AMOLED technology. The design of the screen that comes with these features appears with a drop notch structure. In addition, the device has an under-screen fingerprint reader.

When we come to the hardware side for the Oppo F17 features; While the device will have a Snapdragon 662 processor, it will take its place in the market with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity. These features show us that the device will be positioned in the middle segment.

As for the camera side of the phone, the quad camera setup welcomes us on the back of the device. In Oppo F17; It has a 16 Megapixel main camera, 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 2 Megapixel macro and a 2 Megapixel depth sensor.

The battery capacity of the device is 4,000 mAh, while it also supports 30W fast charging. The price of the device was not announced at the launch. The company announced the Oppo F17 and F17 Pro features, but stated that the price of the F17 will be announced in the coming days.

Oppo F17 Pro features and price

Oppo F17 Pro, another device introduced by the company, does not differ much from the F17 with its screen features. The biggest difference in the phone, whose screen size, resolution and panel is the same as the F17, was on the design side. The F17 Pro screen will appear with its perforated notch structure. In addition, this device also has an under-screen fingerprint reader.

The Oppo F17 Pro features are different from the F17 on the hardware side. At the heart of the device is the MediaTek Helio P95 processor. Telephone; It has 8 GB of RAM capacity and 128 GB of storage.

On the camera side, we can say that the Pro model is superior on paper. Device; It will take its place in the market with its 48 Megapixel main camera, 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth sensor.

The battery features of the phone are the same as the F17. The device, which has a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh, also has 30W fast charging support. Oppo F17 Pro price was announced as 23,000 Indian Rupees for pre-order. When we convert this price directly, we see a figure of around 310 dollars. The delivery of the pre-ordered device to consumers will start on September 7.



