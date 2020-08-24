Oppo F17 and F17 Pro features leaked!

We announced to you that Oppo, one of the popular phone manufacturers of the last period and attracted attention with the Reno series, will soon introduce the F17 and F17 Pro. Oppo F17 and F17 Pro, which are expected to become official in the coming weeks, at the beginning of September.

Oppo F17 Pro features

According to current leaks, the Oppo F17 Pro will be a phone that weighs 164 grams and measures 160.14 x 73.7 x 7.48 mm. With Matte Black, Magic Blue and Metallic White color options, the 6.34-inch s-AMOLED screen will offer Full HD + resolution.

On the front, there is a 16 Megapixel main camera and a depth sensing sensor. On the back, there is a 48 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel + 2 Megapixel + 2 Megapixel camera in the square-shaped area. Powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 processor and powered by a 4000 mAh battery, the phone offers 30W fast charging.

Oppo F17 specifications

The Oppo F17 is a phone that weighs 163 grams and measures 159.82 x 72.8 x 7.45. Available in Orange, Navy and Silver color options, the 6.44-inch S-AMOLED screen offers Full HD + resolution.

The phone, which has a 16 Megapixel front camera, will have a 16 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel + 2 Megapixel + 2 Megapixel camera installation. Powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor and has 6 GB of RAM, the 4000 mAh battery of the phone will offer 30W fast charging support. The price of both phones remains unknown at the moment. However, it is likely to be around $ 330.



