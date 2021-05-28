Oppo Enco Free 2 Wireless Headphones Introduced

Oppo Enco Free 2 wireless headphones introduced. Oppo also unveiled its new wireless headset, named Oppo Enco Free 2, with the Reno 6 series. The Oppo Enco Free 2, with a silicone tip and in-ear design, comes with active noise canceling and up to 30 hours of battery life.

According to the information given by Oppo, thanks to the active noise canceling feature of the Oppo Enco Free 2, the sound can be lowered at the level of 42 dB. 10 mm. The sound transmitted to the ear by the drivers is fine-tuned with Dynaudio. AAC and SBC support are also among the features of Oppo Enco Free 2.

Enco Free 2 has IP54 resistance certificate against water and dust. Connecting to devices with Bluetooth 5.2, the headset also offers low latency mode support for games. The battery of the carrying case is charged via the USB-C port.

Oppo Enco Free 2 will appear before users with black and white color options. The wireless headset will be available in China on June 5th at a price tag of 599 yuan.