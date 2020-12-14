Oppo demonstrates the foldable smartphone idea

It is a fact that the different smartphone manufacturers have their eyes set on the manufacture of a folding smartphone. At least the vast majority, since over the last two years we have seen a large number of ideas that we hope to see materialize in the not too distant future. But today we take a look at the proposal of one of the Chinese companies that has broken into our market. It’s about Oppo and its foldable smartphone that fits in your hand.

Foldable and very small

If there is something that users have noticed over the years, it is that the size of mobile phones has grown. In fact, the term phablet is no longer used, a word that encompasses all phones that exceed five and six inches on the screen. The Galaxy Note series was the benchmark, but today both the top of the range and the middle segment have screens of these characteristics. For this reason, users have seen how the large size became an inconvenience to keep it in the pocket, something important to understand what a mobile is.

Foldable smartphone technology can help alleviate this problem, but Oppo’s idea takes the cake. We come across a design concept, that is, something that is still under study. However, it is still a peculiar idea that hopefully we will go in the future for its design and space. We present this tweet that the firm itself has published, which states that it has achieved it thanks to the help of the Japanese firm Nendo.

Today, we’re showcasing two new design concepts produced in collaboration with leading Japanese design studio, nendo.

We went on to see the design of the folding Oppo that fits in the palm of the hand. And is that size is its main advantage, that folding takes up very little. The terminal is physically divided into sections with which you can display different options without having to activate the entire display. Of course, it has a base with which it adopts the shell-type design that we have seen in other devices. In this way, the lid is the only thing that folds into these sections and allows you to see everything from the most basic information to an interface for taking photos.

But the functionality goes much further. Thanks to its extension you can have some buttons to play, a large screen to play multimedia content and a multitasking space where you can have several applications open (up to three as we see in the video).

Up to built-in stylus

The video of the Oppo folding terminal is one surprise after another. We see that it has a wealth of detail, from physical buttons, through four cameras and even a stylus. Yes, this device keeps a digital pen to take full advantage of the screen.



