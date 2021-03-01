Oppo confirms Find X3 launch date

The Find X3 family, which is known to come up with 4 different models and whose technical features were leaked, came to the fore with the date of introduction. The leaked Oppo Find X3 launch date was confirmed with the visual published by Oppo.

Oppo Find X3 launch date has been finalized

Oppo, one of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world, is preparing to introduce its new models. It announced the introduction date of the Find X3 family, whose almost all features were leaked.

The company will introduce the Oppo Find X3 family on March 11. The lowest-spec Find X3 Neo will be available with a price tag of 700 euros and the flagship Find X3 Pro with a price tag of 1.200 euros.

Find X3 Neo, powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor, comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The device, which comes with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, has a 4.300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Find X3 Pro, the flagship model of the family, will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor. The model, which comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB / 512 GB storage options, has a quad camera array. The device, which has an AMOLED display with a 6.7-inch, 120Hz refresh rate, will be released with a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.