OPPO Becomes China’s Most Popular Smartphone Brand

Dominating the Chinese smartphone market with its sister company Vivo, OPPO has become China’s best-selling smartphone brand with the unprecedented success of the Reno5 series.

One of the smart phone brand the most remarkable of recent years, and increase day by day as its popularity in Turkey OPPO, for the first time in January we left behind, the world’s largest smartphone market has become the number one smartphone brand in China. Interestingly, the second best-selling smartphone manufacturer after OPPO was Vivo, OPPO’s sister company.

According to information provided by Counterpoint Research, OPPO reached 21 percent market share in China in January 2021 and became the best-selling smartphone brand. Vivo, with a market share of 20 percent, ranked second. Huawei, Apple and Xiaomi, which each have a market share of 16 percent, were the other popular smartphone brands in China.

Reno5 family makes OPPO the most popular brand in China

Varun Mishra, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said in a statement on the subject that OPPO repositioned its product lines in 2020 and managed to attract consumers, especially with the Reno brand and low-priced smartphones. OPPO managed to increase its smartphone sales in China in January by 26 percent on an annual basis and 33 percent on a monthly basis.

As you can imagine, the biggest reason why OPPO and Vivo are holding almost half of the Chinese smartphone market is that Huawei is going through a difficult process due to the US embargo. While Huawei is having problems with 5G smartphone procurement; In the last quarter of 2020, 65 percent of smartphones sold in China were 5G powered devices. Therefore, 5G has become a prerequisite to reach a good sales volume in China.