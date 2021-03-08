OPPO Band Style with 12 Days of Charge Life Introduced

Chinese technology manufacturer OPPO introduced its new smart bracelet, OPPO Band Style, with a 12-day charge life, at the launch event. Equipped with an AMOLED screen, the device will be available for pre-order in India in the coming days.

China-based technology manufacturer OPPO organized a launch event during the day, where it introduced its new technological products. The company also showed its new smart bracelet Band Style for the first time at the launch event marked by OPPO F19 Pro and F19 Pro + smartphones. The smart bracelet, which promises a 12-day charge life, is the global version of the OPPO Band introduced in China last June.

Equipped with an AMOLED screen, the smart bracelet draws attention with its different features such as real-time heart rate, sleep tracking and 12 different exercise modes. At the same time, the bracelet, which constantly monitors the amount of oxygen in the blood, gains the admiration of those who see it with its stylish design.

What does OPPO Band Style offer?

OPPO Band Style, which comes with a scratch-resistant AMOLED screen with a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels, offers 5 different pre-loaded watch faces. Users can choose these ready-made faces or download more watch faces to their devices through the HeyTap Health application.

The smart bracelet, which works in harmony with Android 6.0 devices, is expected to receive support for iOS devices in the next month. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 support for connectivity, the device supports many operations such as answering calls and messages, browsing notifications, playing music after pairing with a smartphone.

OPPO Band Style is equipped with a 100 mAh battery that reaches full charge in 1.5 hours at the battery point. The Chinese manufacturer claims that the clock, which is powered by the Apollo 3 processor, which stands out with its low power consumption, can operate for up to 12 days on a single charge.