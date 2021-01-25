Oppo Band is certified and wants to compete with Xiaomi

In mid-2020 the Oppo Band smart bracelet was announced in China in two versions, and after a European certification indicates the launch of the accessory in the region, it seems that the manufacturer is also eyeing the launch of the wearable in the Indian market.

The main indication is the certification issued by the Department of Indian Standards (BIS) for the device model OB19B1, already launched in China as the aforementioned Oppo Band and also being the same model number registered in Europe.

The Oppo Band line announced in 2020 offers two models with a different design, an option with more focus on luxury with a more stylish bracelet and body surrounded by a metal bezel, while the common version offers a classic bracelet design and the body is also well known in the smartband segment.

Both versions of the Oppo Band offer the same specifications: 1.1 inch AMOLED screen and 2.5D curved display, 100 mAh battery for up to 14 days, water resistance, 12 physical sports record, sleep monitoring and heart rate, in addition to blood saturation measurement (SpO2).

The accessory was launched in China for the suggested price of 199 yuan (~ R $ 170) for the standard version and up to 299 yuan (~ R $ 250) for the most luxurious version. Details of pricing and release date in India or Europe are still unknown.