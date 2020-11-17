OPPO AR Glasses 2 introduced! Here are the features

The introduction date of AR glasses was announced recently. We announced this news to you. Today, OPPO AR Glasses 2 was introduced at the 2020 OPPO Future Technology Conference! Here are the features!

OPPO AR Glasses 2 features

AR Glasses are equipped with binocular fisheye cameras that can detect and track both hands within milliseconds. AR Glasses are thinner and lighter than the glasses introduced last year; The company also claims it is 75 percent lighter than last year’s model. When you wear AR glasses, you will be able to touch the menu, push and pull objects, etc.

The redesigned AR Glasses; It continues to offer mixed reality and augmented reality features thanks to the stereo fisheye camera, standard RGB camera and 3D ToF sensor. These glasses say that it allows for gesture-based interactions, interactions through spatial localization, and can achieve 3D spatial localization within milliseconds. In other words, Oppo offers a more accurate, natural AR experience.

Quite interestingly, Oppo says that by connecting an Oppo Find X2 Pro to the glasses with a USB-C cable, users can increase CPU and GPU performance by up to 40 percent compared to first-generation glasses.

The company says you can watch online and local videos in an AR cinema, similar to virtual reality headsets. Moreover, it also highlights the ability to place certain games (games like tower defense) above the real world. Oppo states that it can also interact with AR Glasses via a paired smartphone using simple touches and swipes on the mobile device.



